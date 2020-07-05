The market on Thursday received another indication that the economy may be set for a V-shaped recovery.

Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 4.8M, much more than the consensus estimate of 3M, while the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, down from 13.3% and besting forecasts for 12.3%.

The Consumer Staples sector has been indicating an economic recovery throughout the second quarter. The SPDR Consumer Staples Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) has been underperforming the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) since April.

The divergence would have been more pronounced barring the consumer discretionary stocks that are taking the brunt of the COVID-19 impact, such as cruise liners and casinos.

The performance from staples comes in light of strong financials from some of the stalwarts, especially given the boost in at-home eating. General Mills said in its earnings last week that it “expects consumer concerns about COVID-19 virus transmission and the recession to drive elevated demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels”.

On Thursday, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) will report its June sales numbers, giving investors more insight into the performance of the sector.

After a difficult April, where comparable-store sales were flat, May indicated a turnaround, as sales rose 5.4%.

“After several months of unprecedented disruption across the business, a return to (near) normalcy has begun, a positive for the member experience” and income, analyst John Heinbockel told Barron’s.

In the second quarter, Costco has slightly underperformed the XLP, rising 6.7% vs. 9.2%. But both are well below the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) of more than 25%.

An impressive sales number may bring the stock up closer to sector performance. But momentum is dicey. Shares at $305.74 are sitting just above the 200-day moving average of $301.03 and the 100-day moving average of $303.78.