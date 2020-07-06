It's risk on as Asia shares soar to begin the week

Asia shares soared to begin the post-Independence Day weekend, sending U.S. equity futures higher and Treasurys lower. Gold, silver and crude are all down somewhat.

S&P futures are up 1.4% to to 3,167 and are trading at their highs. Nasdaq and Dow futures are also up more than 1%, while futures on the Russell 2000 SmallCap index, which has underperformed during the recovery, are +2.1% .

“We think there is a case for raising tactical allocation on Asian equities in the context of global equity portfolios," Nomura analysts write in a note today. "We see a number of catalysts that could drive Asia ex-Japan equities’ outperformance over U.S. equities in the near term. Better COVID-19 trends and mobility data in economies/markets that dominate the Asia ex-Japan index should translate into faster economic recovery vs. the U.S.”