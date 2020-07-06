Elon Musk has already sent pairs of short shorts to David Einhorn, who has a big short position on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and announced a similar shipment destined for the SEC, but the latest product offering comes as Tesla's stock tripled this year to $1,208/share.

A pair of the limited edition red satin shorts are now being sold at the Tesla Shop for $69.420, the last three digits an apparent reference to Musk's infamous tweet in 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share.

As of mid-June, more than 15M shares of TSLA stock were being sold short and are currently valued at more than $18B, making Tesla by far the most shorted company by valuation on the Nasdaq.

'Short Shorts' could also hint at second quarter results. Tesla's lack of profitability has been an argument of Tesla short sellers for years and the company would not likely release this kind of item at the conclusion of an unprofitable quarter.

Turning a profit for Q2 would see the company eligible for inclusion on the S&P 500, which requires a minimum of four consecutive quarters of profitability.

"Huge numbers and we're the only sell-side bull with upside. We're contrarians?!? That tells us there's still more to go," writes Elazar Advisors in a Seeking Alpha article, Tesla: More To Go, And A Look At The Stock Market - Great News, Bad Action.