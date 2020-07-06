Following up on last week's formal certification flight tests performed by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and the FAA, the next challenge for bringing 737 MAX jets back into service is slated to play out as early as this week, WSJ reports.

Called an operational readiness review, it is among a series of test flights to feature federal pilots along with global airline crews, intended to vet changes to the fleet's flight-control system.

If all goes well, the FAA order grounding the planes is expected to be lifted in September, though the process has been plagued by delays for more than a year.

Once pilot-training mandates are finalized and maintenance requirements are completed, the jet would be on a path to resume U.S. service before year-end.

Some 800 MAX planes are currently grounded, with about half of them in storage under Boeing's control because they were never delivered to customers.