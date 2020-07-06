The British government is drawing up plans to strip Huawei gear from its 5G networks by the end of the year, according to The Sunday Times and The Daily Telegraph, backtracking on the 'limited role' previously assigned to the Chinese telecom equipment giant.

The reversal was driven by a new report that uncovered "severe" security issues after the U.S. banned the company from using American components - a move that "fundamentally changes" the situation.

The U.S. has been on a global campaign for over a year to convince nations to block Huawei from their 5G networks and some like Australia, New Zealand and Japan have followed suit.

Bad news for Huawei has generally been seen by investors as an opportunity for Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).