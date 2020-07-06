Stocks across the globe begin week with solid gains

The big advance started in Asia overnight, where China's Shanghai Composite jumped 5.7% to record its largest one-day gain since 2015.

Over in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 1.8% , while S&P 500 futures are ahead by 1.5% in the U.S., building on a strong end to last week following an unexpectedly strong jobs report.

The move higher comes despite daily record spikes in coronavirus cases in the states of Florida and Texas, though NYC is entering a Phase 3 reopening today, but without indoor dining.

"All of the global monetary policy indicators are flashing green right now. It is very loose and that should mean markets which have underperformed should do well," said Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.