Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) deploys "IFS Remote Assistance" for responding promptly to service needs, performing virtual trouble shooting and remotely guiding the customers through the different service steps - securing continued uptime.

"The remote service guidance tool is an important step towards an even better customer experience. During these challenging times, it has enabled us to remain a present and supporting partner, that contributes to the safety of both our own employees and our customers," says Joakim Vilson, President of the Global Sales and Service.

