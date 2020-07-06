Under Nasdaq rules, Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) is not in compliance which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The Company is required by Nasdaq to submit its plan to regain compliance no later than August 31, 2020. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F’s due date, or until December 28, 2020, to regain compliance.

The Company expects to file its Form 20-F by July 10, 2020.

