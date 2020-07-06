After evaluating a variety of strategic options, Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) has initiated a voluntary case under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and simultaneously filed a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners as its largest creditor.

The financial reorganization would reduce ~$180M in debt and will provide an ~$30M in additional exit financing.

Endologix also expects to gain access to $110.8M of new financing, including $30.8M in debtor-in-possession financing from Deerfield and $50M in rolled-over debt from the Company’s current first-lien debt.

Under the terms of the plan, Endologix will become a private company and emerge financially well-equipped.

ELGX also plans to launch its Alto system in U.S. in the coming weeks and in Europe later this year.

The Company expects to complete the process by the end of Q3.