Regis updates on restructuring actions
Jul. 06, 2020 6:30 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)RGSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced that 84% of its system-wide salons were open as of July 1st and that it closed on the sale of 88 company-owned locations to franchisees during the month of June.
- The Company's strategy to transition to a fully franchised business is expected to save additional $6M, and a total of $25M has been shed from G&A expenses during FY20.
- As part of the G&A expense reduction and organizational transition, the COO has resigned and will depart on July 17th. Mr. Lain will continue to provide certain consulting services to the Company through December 31, 2020.
- Source: Press Release