Regis updates on restructuring actions

  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced that 84% of its system-wide salons were open as of July 1st and that it closed on the sale of 88 company-owned locations to franchisees during the month of June.
  • The Company's strategy to transition to a fully franchised business is expected to save additional $6M, and a total of $25M has been shed from G&A expenses during FY20.
  • As part of the G&A expense reduction and organizational transition, the COO has resigned and will depart on July 17th. Mr. Lain will continue to provide certain consulting services to the Company through December 31, 2020.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.