NetCents Technology (OTCQB:NTTCF) is forming a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany to support its growing European business, and it has also set up its first European banking relationship to support its rapidly growing European client base.

Clayton Moore, founder and CEO, stated, "With the recent additions of additional European financial executives to our advisory board, we believe that we will only accelerate momentum from here. With a defined resource on the continent - it will make growth in Europe easier to manage. Our team will be multi-lingual, and this addition to our footprint will make it easier to pay merchants in Euro in a timely and efficient way."

Press release