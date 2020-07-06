Fire & Flower Holdings (OTCQX:FFLWF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Fire & Flower announced the openings of its first two cannabis retail stores adjacent to Circle K locations in the province of Alberta to deliver an unprecedented level of convenience to cannabis customers, maximizing the benefit of the Spark Perks program and Spark Fastlane online ordering services at conveniently located stores.

The company also anticipates to open co-located stores this week in Grande Prairie and next week in Calgary.

"As we continue to build our relationship with Alimentation Couche-Tard, Fire & Flower is very pleased to be embarking on this initiative together," shared Trevor Fencott, CEO. "We believe that combining convenient pickup locations with digital engagement offered by the Hifyre platform and Spark Perks program presents our customers with a differentiated value proposition in an increasingly competitive cannabis retail market. This approach to innovation in omni-channel and convenience-oriented cannabis retail differentiates Fire & Flower and positions us well to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities."