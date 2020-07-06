Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) says the restart of its public-facing operating is substantially completed. A small portion of the fleet in Mexico and South America is due to open in the next 60 days.

Enterprise-wide sales are estimated to be $348M in June and $705M for FQ3 vs. $653M consensus.

The company estimates that it had more than $815M of cash on hand as of June 30, with an additional $200M of undrawn capacity on its asset-based line of credit.

SBH notes that it continues to experience growth in its e-commerce operations, despite the significant store openings across its fleet.

Full earnings are due to be released by Sally Beauty in late July.

SBH closed +1.238% at $13.08

