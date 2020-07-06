Saying Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has "a lot to prove" after a 660% rally off of March lows, Piper Sandler downgraded the edge cloud platform from Overweight to Neutral.

The firm wrote that Fastly "is now trading above hypergrowth peers, despite competitive issues and lower profitability than most."

Piper thinks Fastly has "a lot to prove near-term at these levels," but the firm sees FSLY as well-positioned for the long term with strong fundamentals.

FSLY's price target was raised from $31 to $89, a 5% upside.