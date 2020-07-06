Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) +3.3% pre-market after agreeing to sell its rail infrastructure assets and related equipment at six North American sites to Kansas-based Watco Companies for $310M.

The assets are located at Dow's sites in Plaquemine and St. Charles, La.; Freeport and Seadrift, Tex.; and Ft. Saskatchewan and Prentiss in Alberta, Canada.

Dow, which will enter into initial long-term service agreements with Watco, expects Watco's significant rail expertise and capabilities will deliver additional operational efficiencies and opportunities for growth over time.

Previous reports indicated that Dow was exploring the sale of its ports, storage and rail operations, as it seeks to refocus on its chemicals business.