Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) initiates a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its double antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, for the prevention of COVID-19 in uninfected people who have experienced close exposure to a patient with active COVID-19 infection.

The company is jointly conducting the 2,000-subject study with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

It has also advanced into the Phase 2/3 portion of two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 trials assessing the cocktail in hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

REGN-COV2, produced by the company's proprietary VelocImmune mice, consists of two neutralizing antibodies that bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the coronavirus' spike protein, diminishing the ability of mutant viruses to avoid treatment and protecting against spike variants that have arisen in the human population.