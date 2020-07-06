A deep dive by Wedbush Securities on the online travel space indicates a quickly changing landscape amid the pandemic with the relative appeal of alternative accommodations leading to surging demand.

Analyst James Hardiman sees Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) as the best positioned OTA to take advantage of the trend due to its Vrbo unit and raises its price target modestly to $89 from $80.

"We estimate that alternative accommodations represent ~10% of sales at EXPE and closer to 20% at BKNG, although given the focus on vacation rentals at Vrbo, we believe that Expedia has the highest exposure to the hottest part of the market right now, and significantly less exposure to less desirable apartment and condo supply. Of course, the remaining 90% of EXPE’s business (and more than 80% of BKNG’s business) remain under significant pressure as we see record-setting COVID-19 cases across many states, setbacks in reopening the U.S. economy, and ongoing travel restrictions across much of the world."

Hardiman notes that while the hidden gem has prompted the firm to raise its price target for EXPE, it is not yet enough to get it off the sidelines and off a Neutral rating.

Wedbush's PT on Expedia is 19X the 2022 EPS estimate and sits just short of the average sell-side PT on Wall Street of $91.54.