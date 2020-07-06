Square gains 2.9% in premarket trading after SunTrust analyst Andrew Jeffrey boosts his price target on Square (NYSE:SQ) to a Street high $150 (from $83) as he expects the fintech to capture about 20% of U.S. direct deposit accounts from banks.

Compares with average price target of $79.68.

“Pandemic stimulus highlights Cash App’s unique functionality,” he wrote in a note, adding that the app may take the place of traditional checking accounts.

Square added 11M direct deposit accounts in the first month the government offered stimulus funds. He sees Square offering more services through the Cash App platform, such as consumer credit, auto loans, and mortgages.

Reiterates Buy rating; contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and Wall Street analysts' average rating of Neutral (10 Very Bullish, 5 Bullish, 19 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 3 Very Bearish).

How Square stacks up vs. S&P 500 in the past year: