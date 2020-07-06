Questioning the rally after recent podcast deals, Bernstein downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Market Perform to Underperform and raises the target from $134 to $172, a 37% downside.

Analyst Todd Juenger says the firm believes "it’s unlikely Spotify will generate much earnings from podcasts," and any streaming market share gains will be smaller than implied by the recent rally.

The analyst notes the "geographic limitation" to the recent podcast deals with the deals "are only relevant" in the United States.

Spotify shares are down 1.5% pre-market to $267.30 but are up about 130% from a March low.

