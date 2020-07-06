Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) doses the first patient in its Phase 1/2 GuardOne clinical trial, evaluating AVR-RD-02 for Gaucher disease type 1, an inherited disorder caused by the accumulation of a type of lipid in tissues due to the dysfunction in a certain enzyme.

The trial is expected to enroll eight to 16 patients between the ages of 18 and 35.

Also, the second patient has been dosed in the ongoing investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AVR-RD-04 for cystinosis, a progressive disease marked by the accumulation of cystine in cellular organelles known as lysosomes leading to kidney failure, corneal damage and thyroid dysfunction.

The trial will enroll up to six patients.

Patient recruitment activities for Avrobio's Phase 2 FAB-201 trial for Fabry disease continue for clinical trial sites in Australia, Canada and the U.S.