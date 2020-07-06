Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says it will take pre-tax charges of $2B-$2.5B related to the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, with $2B-$2.2B to be recorded in Q2 and the remainder later in 2020.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), lead developer and owner of 53% of the project, and Duke, which owns 40%, yesterday abandoned the project, citing permitting delays and legal challenges including certain recent court decisions impacting construction permits.

Duke says it now sees FY 2020 earnings at the low end of previous guidance of $5.05-$5.45/share; EPS contributions from ACP recognized by Duke were projected to grow to $0.30-$0.35 in 2021.