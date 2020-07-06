Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) forms a new origination platform that's expected to provide ~$12B in financings over the next three years.

Apollo Strategic Origination Partners targets transactions of ~$1B to help meet growing corporate demand for scaled direct origination solutions.

The partnership is anchored by the UAE's Mubadala Investment and certain permanent capital vehicles managed by Apollo.

"Apollo Strategic Origination Partners is designed to leverage our significant capabilities in origination and alternative credit to help strategic capital partners such as Mubadala invest with scale in high-quality businesses," said Apollo Co-President and Chief Investment Officer of Credit James Zelter.

Apollo Strategic Origination Partners will originate direct lending solutions on a global basis, targeting scaled investments in large, established corporations.

Apollo intends to continue to build out its large corporate direct origination capabilities in partnership with its global institutional investor base.

The move comes as private equity firms seek investment opportunities amid financial market turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.