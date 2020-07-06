Gap (NYSE:GPS) is 3.90% higher in premarket action to stand out in the retail sector.

The company could be seeing some extra attention after Kanye West stated on Twitter over the weekend that he is running for president. Whether or not West is serious, the tweet has more than 1.1M likes.

The media superstar was recently inked by Gap to design adult and kids' clothes that will be sold at Gap next year.

Gap has performed fairly well versus peers over the last 90 days.