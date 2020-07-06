Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) enrolls the first participant in a Phase 1 clinical trial of ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B), an orally-administered small molecule targeting sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors that is designed to be beneficial for neurodegenerative diseases with topline data anticipated in H1 2021.

A total of at least 36 healthy male and female subjects will be included. Single escalating doses of ANAVEX3-71 will be administered in order to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) and the effects of food and gender on its PK in healthy volunteers.

The company is developing ANAVEX3-71 initially for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia.