Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) June daily average daily volume of $780.9B fell 8.9% Y/Y and capped off the company's best six-month period for volumes.

For Q2, ADV rose 3.5% Y/Y to $778.4B and preliminary average variable fees per million dollars of volume traded was $2.56.

"While historic interventions of central banks globally certainly calmed volatility across rates trading, activity remained high on Tradeweb platforms and June capped our best half of a year ever for volumes," said CEO Lee Olesky.

Global cash credit ADV reached a record $8.1B in June and a quarterly record of $7.8B.

Previously: Tradeweb May ADV rises 7.2% Y/Y (June 3)