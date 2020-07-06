Citing channel checks showing weak PC demand, Goldman Sachs downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Neutral to Sell and lowers the target from $65 to $54.

The firm's checks showed "a slowdown in PC builds in 2H20 and continued share loss for Intel in the client and server CPU markets."

Goldman notes that Intel has faced a competitive dynamics headwinds across many of its businesses in recent years, which is expected to continue with AMD as a major threat.

While Intel shares might look "cheap" compared to its semi peers, Goldman sees INTC as "the only company where we forecast gross margin contraction over the next few years."