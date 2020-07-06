The FDA has removed its partial clinical hold on a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ADC Therapeutics' (NYSE:ADCT) antibody-drug conjugate camidanlumab tesirine in patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

The company says it "worked diligently" to provide responses to the agency's request for information but does disclose the specific nature of the request.

A partial clinical hold suspends recruitment but allows current participants to continue treatment.

Camidanlimab tesirine is comprised of a CD25-targeting monoclonal antibody in-licensed from Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) linked to tesirine, the pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer payload.