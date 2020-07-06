Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) sold 160,138 e-scooters in Q2 (+61.2% Y/Y), led by 81% growth in China market partially driven by the launch of its new product G0 at discounted sales price of RMB1,999 through an e-commerce platform since mid of May.

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets dropped 62.3% to 5,179.

The total units of G0 sold during the second quarter was ~23K but the launch of this model has negative impacts on the blended revenues per scooter and overall gross margin for Q2.

NIU +17.8% PM.

