Conformis up 6% premarket after preliminary Q2 results, amends credit agreement

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) sees Q2 total revenue of ~$19.5M (-1% Y/Y), Product revenue of ~$9.7M (-50% Y/Y).

CFMS expects royalty revenue of $9.7M, including a royalty settlement of $9.6M.

Q2 US product revenue of ~$8.3M (-52% Y/Y).

CFMS has amended the quarterly financial covenants with Innovatus Life Sciences Lending Fund I, as collateral agent and lender, East West Bank, and other lenders.

"I am pleased that we have been able to come to agreement that better reflects current economic realities,” said Augusti, President and CEO.