Bank of America is positive on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) after seeing an improving trend in used car pricing during June. The firm also notes the all-time high in Carvana app downloads during the month.

"We are challenged to find another company in our coverage cluster with as large of a market opportunity ahead of it and believe CVNA is well capitalized for NT challenges," writes analyst Nat Schindler.

BofA keeps a Buy rating on Carvana and lifts its price objective to $150 from $100.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, JMP Securities hikes its price target on Carvana to $155 from $105.