Uber buys Postmates for $2.65B

Uber (NYSE:UBER) confirms acquiring Postmates (POSTM) for $2.65B in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close in Q1.

The company expects to issue 84M shares of common stock for 100% of the fully diluted equity of Postmates.

Uber says Postmates is "highly complementary to Uber Eats, with differentiated geographic focus areas and customer demographics, and Postmates’ strong relationships with small- and medium-sized restaurants, particularly local favorites that draw customers to the Postmates brand."

The ride-hail giant also notes that Postmates is an "early pioneer" of delivery-as-a-service, complimenting "Uber’s growing efforts in the delivery of groceries, essentials, and other goods."

Uber will host a conference call to discuss the deal at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Uber shares are up 8.5% pre-market to $33.30.

Related: Postmates was reportedly ready to file for an initial public offering this week if the UBER talks fell through.