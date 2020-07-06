Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) says it will voluntarily suspend operations at the Caylloma Mine in Peru, for two weeks after the sudden death of a contractor employee on July 5.

Fortuna says the cause of death has not been determined, but the worker had completed a health check, including a COVID-19 test, which was negative.

The company says it will use the two weeks to sanitize and disinfect the mine, which produced 249.1K oz. of silver, 7.72M lbs. of lead and 11.82M lbs. of zinc in 2019.

Six workers at the Caylloma mine had tested positive for COVID-19 in April.