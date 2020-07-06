Seeking Alpha
On the Move

NIO, BLDP among premarket gainers

|About: LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)|By: , SA News Editor

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) +83%.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +45% on improvements in motor function for brain injury patient.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +29%.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +29%.

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +25%.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +23%.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) +16% on Ibalizumab Inhibits HIV-2 in Vitro.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +21%.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +20%.

Niu (NASDAQ:NIU) +16% on Q2 E-scooter sales volume update.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +16%.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) +17%.

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) +16%.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO+15% on commencing compassionate use of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS+16% ahead of conference call to discuss an exciting business development.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +14%.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +15%.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) +14%.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +16%.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) +13%.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +12%.

Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) +12%.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +11%.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +10% on $7.7M MEA order from synergy JV in China.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +10%.