NIO, BLDP among premarket gainers
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) +83%.
Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +45% on improvements in motor function for brain injury patient.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +29%.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +29%.
Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +25%.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) +23%.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) +16% on Ibalizumab Inhibits HIV-2 in Vitro.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +21%.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +20%.
Niu (NASDAQ:NIU) +16% on Q2 E-scooter sales volume update.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +16%.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) +17%.
Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) +16%.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +15% on commencing compassionate use of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients.
Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +16% ahead of conference call to discuss an exciting business development.
UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +14%.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +15%.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) +14%.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +16%.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) +13%.
Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +12%.
Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) +12%.
resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +11%.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +10% on $7.7M MEA order from synergy JV in China.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +10%.