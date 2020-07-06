NIO, BLDP among premarket gainers

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) +83% .

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +45% on improvements in motor function for brain injury patient.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) +29% .

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) +29% .

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) +25% .

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +23% .

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) +16% on Ibalizumab Inhibits HIV-2 in Vitro.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +21% .

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) +20% .

Niu (NASDAQ:NIU) +16% on Q2 E-scooter sales volume update.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) +16% .

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) +17% .

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) +16% .

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) +15% on commencing compassionate use of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 patients.

Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) +16% ahead of conference call to discuss an exciting business development.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +14% .

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) +15% .

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) +14% .

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +16% .

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) +13% .

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) +12% .

Aluminum Corporation of China (NYSE:ACH) +12% .

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) +11% .

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +10% on $7.7M MEA order from synergy JV in China.