Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), currently in discussions on a deal with Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), notes that it saw "better-than-expected" organic revenue growth in the second quarter, citing "strong global sales of PCR-based tests and other products and services supporting the COVID-19 response, which contributed more than $1.4 billion of revenue in the second quarter," the co. said.

2Q reported, organic revenue is seen up 10%, which implies $6.9B off of last year's 2Q compared to the $5.84b consensus estimate.

Shares are indicated up slightly in the pre-market.

Results are expected ahead of the market open on July 22.