Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) removes $116M of outstanding claims liabilities from its balance sheet through a loss portfolio transfer agreement, a move that reduces its outstanding workers' compensation liabilities by ~27%.

The transfer price of the LPT was about equal to the book value of the claims liabilities with no material gain or loss on the transaction.

BBSI also announced the renewal of its fronted insurance program effective July 1, 2020. The renewed program includes a reduction in loss retention from $5M per occurrence to $3M and a multiyear commitment until 2022.

As a result of the LPT and BBSI’s overall continued favorable claims experience, third-party collateral requirements have also been reduced significantly.

These reductions will result in a one-time increase in unrestricted cash and investments at June 30, 2020 of approximately $48M, with additional cash flow benefits to be realized throughout the program term, BBSI said.

