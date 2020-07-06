Facebook and WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) will no longer process user data requests from Hong Kong law enforcement following China's national-security law on the city.

A spokesperson tells The Wall Street Journal that Facebook and its messaging app are "pausing" the reviews "pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts."

Post updated to reflect that the pause applies to both Facebook and WhatsApp.

