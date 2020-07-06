WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB) will no longer process user data requests from Hong Kong law enforcement following China's national-security law on the city.

A spokesperson tells The Wall Street Journal that Facebook's messaging app is "pausing" the reviews "pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts."

