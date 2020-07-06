Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) surges 40% premarket on the heels of the new published research measuring the benefits of the Company’s MyoPro myoelectric orthosis.

The Case Report in a peer-reviewed journal studied a 42-year-old female, 29.5 years post-traumatic brain injury with diminished motor control and learned non use of the right arm. The research consisted of 9 weeks of in-clinic training followed by 9 weeks of at-home use.

Active range of motion, tone and muscle power were reported during in-clinic training.

During the home-use phase, decrease in tone was maintained and all other outcomes declined but were still better upon study completion than baseline.

In addition to the therapeutic benefits, functional improvement in patient's home setting were also reported.