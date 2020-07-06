Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) -13.4% pre-market after saying it may consider restructuring alternatives including bankruptcy, citing the decline in demand for its products and reductions in revenue.

Forum says it has implemented several cost reduction actions, including lowering headcount, reducing salaries for executives and its broader workforce, suspension of the company's matching contribution to defined contribution plans, furloughs for some employee groups and closing certain facilities.

The company is offering to exchange existing 6.25% senior notes due 2021 for new 9% convertible secured notes due 2025; if the efforts are not successful, it would consider other alternatives including bankruptcy.

Last week, Forum promoted Lyle Williams to become its new CFO, succeeding Pablo Mercado.