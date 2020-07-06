CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) soars 17% in premarket trading after the company and an established financial IT company in China form a working group to consider a partnership between the two companies.

CLPS and the Chinese partner held several meetings to discuss a "respective value proposition" after they had signed a memorandum of cooperation last month.

"Under the Memorandum, we are optimistic both parties can achieve win-win results based on mutual knowledge and promotion of products and services," said CLPS CEO Raymond Lin. "Our partner's products and solutions will enhance CLPS's competitiveness and promote our overseas business development, as well as introduce more business opportunities for CLPS in the financial IT field through their domestic bank customer channels."