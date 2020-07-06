Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) to sell 1,705,500 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $2/ADS in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of $3.4M. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.

In a concurrent private placement, the company also agreed to sell four and one-half year unregistered warrants to purchase 852,750 ADSs at $2.5/ADS.

Closing date is July 8.

Net proceeds will be used for funding research and development and clinical trials, payment of a consulting fee, for other working capital and general corporate purposes.