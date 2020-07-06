JMP Securities thinks sales volume at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will catch up with the expectations implied by the current share price as it points to the impressive performance during the pandemic.

"If the company can manage 90K units during an extraordinarily challenging quarter, there is no reason that TSLA cannot be shipping 130K to 140K units a quarter by the end of the year in our opinion," advises the firm.

Looking further ahead, JMP thinks Tesla is on track to record revenue of $100B by 2025, which is quite a step up from the last few years.

JMP assigns a price target of $1,500 to Tesla.