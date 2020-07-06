Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) will regain full rights and all data it generated for the in vivo chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) program developed under its 2018 collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Under the terms of agreement, Precision Bio was responsible for the development, formulation, and preclinical study of investigational nucleases whereas Gilead was responsible for the development and commercialization.

Upon the collaboration’s conclusion, effective September 4, 2020, Precision Bio will regain full clinical development and commercialization rights to the program.

The Company does not anticipate any changes to its cash runway. As of March 31, DTIL had cash and equivalents of $154.2M.

DTIL is -2% and GILD is +2% premarket.

Previously: Gilead teams up with Precision BioSciences in HBV (Sept. 12, 2018)