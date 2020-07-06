Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ASCENT, evaluating antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with relapsed/refractory triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemo at year 3. Specifically, median PFS in the treatment group was 5.6 months compared to 1.7 months in the chemo group (p<0.0001).

The trial also met the key secondary endpoints of overall survival and objective response rate.

The FDA approved Trodelvy in April for previously treated metastatic TNBC. The aim of ASCENT was to validate the safety and efficacy of the ADC that supported accelerated approval.