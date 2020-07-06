NMI Holdings' default rate rises to 2.90% in June, up 229 basis points M/M
|About: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH)|By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) reports a 2.90% default rate as of June 30, 2020, which was up from 0.61% on May 31, 2020.
The number of loans in default rose to 10,816 at the end of June from 2,265 at the end of May.
Weighted average loan-to-value ratio on new insurance written during June was 90.8% vs. 90.4% in May; weighted average FICO was 762 at June 30, the same as at May 31.
Weighted average debt-to-income ratio on new insurance written during the month of 33.3% ticked up from 33.2% in May.
Previously: Mortgage insurers climb as Q1 results surprise to the upside (May 7)