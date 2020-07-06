Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) trades higher after being singled out by Barron's as a "disliked" stock that could be a big opportunity for investors as a turnaround story.

"Demand bounced back when stores reopened in May. Wall Street expects the company to earn about 94 cents a share in 2021, down from $2.11 in 2020. Earnings are expected to rise to $1.45 in 2022. The stock trades for less than five times next year’s estimated earnings, close to its lowest multiple in the past few years," writes Al Root on the retailer's upside.

Root also thinks new CEO Ashley Buchanan (brought in from Walmart) could make a big difference with a strategy focused on Michaels' core crafting customers, new loyalty programs and updated store formats.