Strengthening its New Jersey presence, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) completed its earlier planned assets acquisition of Curaleaf NJ, a vertically integrated medical cannabis non-profit corporation holding one of the original six medical licenses in the state.

Earlier reported as managed revenues, Curaleaf will now integrate the financial results of the NJ medical cannabis business operations into its consolidated financial statements post the acquisition completion.

Assets and license were acquired in exchange for Curaleaf cancelling loans utilized for building out of the previously managed non-profit entity.

Curaleaf plans to open two additional NJ dispensary locations, and an additional cultivation and processing operation, for which it has secured a facility in the township of Winslow, NJ.