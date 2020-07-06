Baird raises its Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) price target from $230 to $300 after the firm's survey shows that 45% of respondents have used the video conferencing service.

Only a single-digit percentage of free users plan to upgrade to a paid account, but Baird still sees a meaningful tailwind for Zoom's meetings and Phone revenue.

Zoom shares are up 0.7% pre-market to $263.55. Shares are up 285% YTD due to the pandemic-related work and learn from home shifts.

The company has a Bullish average Wall Street Analysts rating.