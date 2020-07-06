Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) agrees to acquire Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for SEK2.6B ($281M), as it seeks to enhance its capabilities as an integrated container logistics company.

Maersk handles ~20% of all containers shipped by sea worldwide and is seeking to speed up investments in in-land logistics services.

The company wants to offer its customers the possibility to book transportation, customs clearance and final delivery at once rather than booking with two or three different suppliers, which "allows us to take ownership of the entire shipment and move it faster," chief commercial officer Vincent Clerc tells Reuters.

With the acquisition, Maersk will increase its presence in customs services to 22 European countries from 15.