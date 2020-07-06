Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) collected cash and/or reached payment deferral plans on ~83% of Q2 billed rents and recoveries within its core portfolio as of June 30, 2020.

This is comprised of cash collections of 71% and payment deferral plans of 12%.

It's in active talks with tenants for the remaining 17% of billed rent and recoveries.

AKR has agreed to abatements of less than 1% of its annualized base rent and expects to recognize them in Q2 2020 operating results.

Acadia also discloses that its Retailer Controlled Property Venture monetized a portion of its interest in Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) resulting in cash proceeds of ~$23.2M.

The RCP Venture has a remaining ownership interest in ACI of ~4.0M shares at June 30, 2020; AKR's proportionate stake in the RCP Venture is ~28%.

